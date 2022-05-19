ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

In vitro preliminary study on different anti-PD-1 antibody concentrations on T cells activation

By Irena Wieleba
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung adenocarcinoma predominates among diagnosed nonsmall cell lung cancer subtypes in nonsmokers. The introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors into clinical practice offered patients prolonged progression-free survival and overall survival times. However, the results demonstrate that the benefits do not apply to all patients. Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody against the PD-1...

Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

7-Methoxyisoflavone ameliorates atopic dermatitis symptoms by regulating multiple signaling pathways and reducing chemokine production

7-Met, a derivative of soybean isoflavone, is a natural flavonoid compound that has been reported to have multiple signaling pathways regulation effects. This study investigated the therapeutic effects of 7-Met on mice with atopic dermatitis induced by fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC), or oxazolone (OXZ). 7-Met ameliorated FITC or OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis symptoms by decreasing ear thickness, spleen index, mast cell activation, neutrophil infiltration and serum IgE levels in female BALB/c mice. In FITC-induced atopic dermatitis mice, 7-Met reduced Th1 cytokines production and regulated Th1/Th2 balance by downregulating the secretion of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) via inactivation of the NF-ÎºB pathway. In OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis, 7-Met functioned through the reduction of Th17 cytokine production. Our study showed that 7-Methoxyisoflavone alleviated atopic dermatitis by regulating multiple signaling pathways and downregulating chemokine production.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expression of ferroptosis-related gene correlates with immune microenvironment and predicts prognosis in gastric cancer

The study is to explore the role of ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) in the occurrence and development of gastric cancer (GC), and to construct a new prognosis signature to predict the prognosis in GC. Clinical information and corresponding RNA data of GC patients were downloaded from TCGA and GEO databases. Consensus clustering was performed to identify new molecular subgroups. ESTIMATE, CIBERSORT, McpCounter and TIMER algorithm were used to analyze the infiltration of immune cells in two molecular subgroups. LASSO algorithm and multivariate Cox analysis were used to construct a prognostic risk signature. Functional analysis was conducted to elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Finally, the FRPGs were verified by Quantitative Real-Time PCR. We obtained 16 FRGs and divided GC patients into two subgroups by consistent clustering. Cluster C1 with a higher abundance of immune cell infiltration but lower probability in response to immunotherapy, it was reasonable to speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. Functional analysis showed that the biological process of DEGs in training cohort mainly included immune globulin, and human immune response mediated by circulating immune globulin. GSEA analysis showed that compared with Cluster C2, Cluster C1 showed lower expression in lipid metabolism. The nomogram combined with risk signature and clinical features can accurately predict the prognosis of GC patients. We identified two molecular subtypes, Clusters C1 and C2. In Cluster C1, patients with poor prognosis present with a hyperimmune status and low lipid metabolism, and we speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. The risk model based on FRPGs can accurately predict the prognosis of GC. These results indicated that ferroptosis is associated with TIME, and deserved considerable attention in determining immunotherapy treatment strategy for GC patients.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#B Cell#Cancer Cell#Nk Cells#Dendritic Cells#Nivolumab#Pd L1
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving these findings, including the role of immune and inflammatory factors, but a comprehensive aetiology remains unclear. Given that cardiometabolic syndrome progression in patients with Long COVID may pose a significant global health and economic burden post pandemic, there is an emergent need to identify therapeutic targets and treatment options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Combination improves salvage outcomes

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Salvage therapy with prostate bed radiotherapyÂ (PBRT) is recommended for most men with prostate cancer who have sustained increases in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after prostatectomy. Now, data from the phase III NRG Oncology/RTOG 0534 SPPORT trial show that the addition of short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and pelvic lymph node radiotherapy (PLNRT) to PBRT improves freedom from progression in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH

