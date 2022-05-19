ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-reactive protein to albumin ratio predicts survival in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treated with lenvatinib

By Toshifumi Tada
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigated the impact of C-reactive protein to albumin ratio (CAR) on predicting outcomes in 522 patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treated with lenvatinib. We determined the optimal CAR cutoff value with time-dependent receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Additionally, we clarified the relationship between CAR and liver function or HCC...

