EUGENE, Ore. - Dr. Iton Udosenata, one of the four finalist candidates for the Eugene 4J School District Superintendent position, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position. “It has been an honor to be considered as a finalist to lead an exceptional school district like Eugene 4J,” Dr. Udosenata said. “Participating in the interview process for the Eugene superintendency was an extraordinary experience. Through this process I gained clarity that it is not the right timing for my family to make this transition. I care deeply for the Eugene School District, my hometown of Eugene and the 4J community. I wish the 4J school board and community the best as they move forward to select the district’s next great leader.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO