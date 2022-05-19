ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Family of 7 displaced by early morning fire in Winston-Salem

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a family’s home overnight in Winston-Salem.

Five children and two adults were inside the home when flames broke out on Kings Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem. The father helped everyone escape the towering flames.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Firefighters got the call just before 4 a.m., getting the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the home without injuries after their smoke alarms went off.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjrAQ_0fjK4DJv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHLRF_0fjK4DJv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj4se_0fjK4DJv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izpQg_0fjK4DJv00

The roof of the home sustained a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but they believe it started on the front porch. They say that their security cameras show smoke starting to come from the porch around midnight.

The flames then eventually engulfed the house.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with a hotel. The family says that the house can be replaced, they’re just glad that their family was able to get out safely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Two shootings happen minutes apart in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a violent afternoon in Winston-Salem Sunday. Two shootings happened on opposite sides of town just minutes apart. Winston-Salem Police responded to the first shooting on Ansonia Street at about 1:37 p.m. Juan Hernandez-Mariche was in his backyard, when two people approached him. One of them shot him multiple times. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lake Jeanette community nervous after hearing possible gunfire in area

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Lake Jeanette community believe they have been hearing gunshots on and off for weeks. The most recent concern came Sunday morning as people were leaving to go to church.   According to Greensboro police, the gunshots were heard around 9:40 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Some people who live in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

This ‘little fire’ is looking for a heat lamp to call home

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Considering adding this “little fire” to your home! This handsome bearded dragon was taken to Red Dog Farm after his owner had to move away abruptly. His rescuers have affectionately named him Aiden, which means “little fire” in Celtic. Aiden is young, only nine months old. His pretty orange markings make […]
STOKESDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wghp#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Police investigating shooting on Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Sunday evening. According to police, around 7 p.m. officers were called to the 2500 block of E Wendover Avenue about a shooting. They found a victim at the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Millerwood Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot on Millerwood Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1200 block of Millerwood Drive at 1:50 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

60-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Fatal Salisbury Shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 60-year-old has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Salisbury Friday evening, according to deputies. Rowan County deputies were dispatched to a Wildwood Road location around 9:55 p.m. after a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located 64-year-old Ronnie Hoots dead inside the home.
SALISBURY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police arrest shooting suspect

Danville Police, along with the Winston Salem Police Department, located and arrested Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, for second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Brandon Alexander Gore, 29, on May 23. Menjivar will now face extradition back to Danville to face trial. The search for Menjivar was a team...
fox46.com

Multiple trees collapse onto homes in Cabarrus County Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple trees fell onto homes across neighborhoods in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon as a Tornado Warning was issued for the area. The Tornado Warning has since expired but what’s left is a lot of clean-up for homeowners. Major damage has been...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy