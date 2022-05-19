Family of 7 displaced by early morning fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a family’s home overnight in Winston-Salem.

Five children and two adults were inside the home when flames broke out on Kings Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem. The father helped everyone escape the towering flames.

Firefighters got the call just before 4 a.m., getting the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the home without injuries after their smoke alarms went off.

The roof of the home sustained a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but they believe it started on the front porch. They say that their security cameras show smoke starting to come from the porch around midnight.

The flames then eventually engulfed the house.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with a hotel. The family says that the house can be replaced, they’re just glad that their family was able to get out safely.

