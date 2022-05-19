Durham police chief unpacks report showing crime so far this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing felony charges in the mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others wounded Thursday night on the Near North Side.Police said 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said somebody handed him a gun, a Glock fitted to shoot multiple bullets, and he began firing into a crowd just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting. The restaurant...
