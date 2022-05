WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. After a chilly start to the morning with a few locations in western Kansas tying record lows for the date, sunshine through the afternoon should allow temperatures to rebound into the 60s to near 70. Nice weather will come to an end on Monday with more clouds an increasing potential for rain and storms.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO