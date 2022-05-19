ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

Plans underway for 2022 Decatur County Fair Parade

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBURG, IN — The 2022 Decatur County Fair Parade will step off on Sunday, July 10 at 5 pm. The parade Grand Marshall will be local native and retired Major League pitcher, coach, and instructor Dyar Miller. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence.”....

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Bicentennial banner now on display at Decatur County Courthouse

GREENSBURG, IN — The official banner of the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial is now on display on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. Installation of the banner took place Monday, and officially begins the Bicentennial celebration on the Courthouse Square. The banner was created by local quilters and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Versailles State Park worker named state Field Employee of the Year

VERSAILLES, IN — A worker at Versailles State Park recently received the Indiana State Park’s Field Employee of the Year Award. Nick Schutte was honored for his wide range of trade skills including mower maintenance and repair, plumbing, roofing, and electrical systems. He received special recognition for ensuring...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville work continues; work on trail edge expected to wrap up

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H Rohe Construction will continue work on the stormwater and paving project on Huntersville Road in Batesville this week. The road will remain closed from State Road 229 to the south side of Dogwood Trail. Crews are also scheduled to finish work on...
Local News Digital

Franklin man hurt in Columbus when truck falls on him

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man was injured on the westside of Columbus on Sunday afternoon when a pickup truck he was working on fell on top of him. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 9200 block of West Nashville Road at around 1:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

GFD, DCMH partnering on car seat inspection clinic in June

GREENSBURG, IN — The Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital will team up for a free drive-through car seat inspection clinic on Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 pm at Fire Station 1 on Ireland Street. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified personnel from both the fire department and...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Legal Aid holding free phone clinic Tuesday afternoon

— The next Legal Aid District 11 phone clinic will take place Tuesday (May 24) for residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. The free phone clinic will take place between 3 and 5:30 pm, but registration is required between Noon and 2 pm Tuesday...
DECATUR, IN
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
95.3 MNC

Indiana Conservation Officer saves man thrown from boat

An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

NO INJURIES IN 2 VEHICLE CRASH IN RIPLEY COUNTY

(PHOTOS COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK) At approximately 07:54 on May 24,2022 the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was dispatched for a multi vehicle accident in the area of County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Upon arrival, there were two vehicles involved and one inverted. All the involved individuals were out of the vehicles upon our arrival. 5 patients were evaluated, one patient was transported while the other 4 refused transport. Also assisting on scene, Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Ripley County EMS.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Severe weather causes heavy damage in south central Indiana counties

A slew of severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain, caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon in several south central Indiana counties. Counties that saw storm damage included Shelby, Johnson and Bartholomew. At the connecting border of these three counties is the city of Edinburgh, which experienced heavy damage. Multiple people in the city reported […]
EDINBURGH, IN

