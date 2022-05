The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will hold a public hearing over the general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement and will consider taking additional action on the proposal to enter into the agreement. The Council will then consider a date to set a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and to borrow money to not exceed $120,000 to fund vehicles and equipment for the municipal public works and police departments. Also, the Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment and then take action on the item. Finally, the Council will consider for approval the year-end interfund transfers.

PANORA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO