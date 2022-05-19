Third Round of Free COVID Tests Now Available

Two new firefighters have been sworn in at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department. The new guys joining the team are Fletcher Rhoads and Conner Brown. The department says both individuals were officially sworn in last week after attending many training nights. The two are now officially probationary firefighters.
Many state lawmakers are calling for the state’s gas tax to be suspended in an effort to relieve the hurt Hoosiers are feeling at the pump. Gas prices have hit record highs in Indiana averaging over $4.60 a gallon. If the gas tax were to be suspended, that would...
The past week has brought damaging storms to most of southwest Indiana. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area on Thursday. Weather officials say the tornado touched down around 10:35 pm and traveled across portions of Eastern Illinois and into Knox & Gibson Counties.
