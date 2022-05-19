ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Third Round of Free COVID Tests Now Available

 4 days ago

Every home across the country is now able...

Two New Firefighters Join WTFD

Two new firefighters have been sworn in at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department. The new guys joining the team are Fletcher Rhoads and Conner Brown. The department says both individuals were officially sworn in last week after attending many training nights. The two are now officially probationary firefighters.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lawmakers Call for Gas Tax Suspension

Many state lawmakers are calling for the state’s gas tax to be suspended in an effort to relieve the hurt Hoosiers are feeling at the pump. Gas prices have hit record highs in Indiana averaging over $4.60 a gallon. If the gas tax were to be suspended, that would...
INDIANA STATE
National Weather Service Confirms EF-2 Tornado

The past week has brought damaging storms to most of southwest Indiana. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area on Thursday. Weather officials say the tornado touched down around 10:35 pm and traveled across portions of Eastern Illinois and into Knox & Gibson Counties.
INDIANA STATE

