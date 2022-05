CLES Field Day was a BLAST...Thanks to our community of supporters!

The Fifth Grade Team enjoyed a day of fun and togetherness on their last Friday at County Line Elementary School. The day started with parents attending their class showcase where students recited their poetry "The Best Part of Me". The parents were able to enjoy a magnificent gallery walk with a section representing each student complete with art, poetry, and photos. The day ended with a fun day on the the property with face painting, inflatatble slide and obstacle course, badminton, corn hole, football, ice cream truck and treats to name a few. A great time was had by all!

