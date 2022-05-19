ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Feeding our community’: Rochester’s 490 Farmers hosts food drive to support Buffalo

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dgsB_0fjJz5Q100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-based community garden organization is partnering with residents to help replenish Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue neighborhood with food supplies.

After decades of neglect and decline, the area along Buffalo’s East Side has become a “food desert” over the previous ten years. The Tops Market located there was the center of a mass shooting that claimed the life of 10 people Saturday ; it was also one of the last remaining places with wide access to food.

Since the racist, live-streamed shooting rampage led by a white gunman happened, makeshift food banks have been set up across the neighborhood.

490 Farmers in Rochester are adding to those food banks with the help of the community.

“I’m a native of Buffalo, New York and I frequent that Tops actually and two weekends ago, I was in that neighborhood so it’s very connected to my heart,” said 490 Farmers Executive Director Courtney Klee. “The work that we do here, consistently feeding our community and where we are, we don’t have a grocery store either so I know what it’s like to lose access to food.”

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

Organizers held an in-person food drive Wednesday, but will continue to accept donations ahead of Sunday, before traveling to their westside neighbors to drop off the collected items.

490 Farmers was founded in the Fall of 2017. The grassroots crew of local neighbors and friends created a community garden on a vacant lot beside I-490 in Southeast Rochester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

FLRBA hosts first in-person gala since pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association held its first in-person live event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday evening in Rochester. The gala was filled with the excitement of a return to a live, in-person event. A fundraiser for Camp Courage and the other programming that the FLRBA supports, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Every school, it seems, has a moment that crystallizes the crisis facing America’s youth and the pressure it is putting on educators. For one middle school counselor in rural California, it came this year after a suicide prevention seminar, when 200 students emerged saying they needed help. Many were sixth graders. […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Banks#Food Desert#Charity#Farmers#Organizers#Westside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
News 8 WROC

Rochester grocery store shooter sentenced to 25 years to life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man found guilty in a murder at a Rochester grocery store was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. Alexander Laureano, 29, shot and killed Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa’s Groceries in 2020. Prosecutors said Laureano held Tiruneh at gunpoint and demanded money, then shot […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester City Council to Police Accountability Board: ‘What do you guys do over there?’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During City Council budget hearings Monday night, the council heard from the Police Accountability Board. The exchanges became heated at times, with officials asking the board what exactly they’re doing, citing little progress in one major area: taking complaints from the public.  Councilman Willie Lightfoot not holding back when it came […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

28-year anniversary of Sandra Sollie disappearance

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Sollie vanished in Macedon on May 23 of 1994. She was 38 years old, and six months pregnant at the time. Sollie was never found, and her case eventually went cold, but some haven’t given up the search for answers. A private investigator who is working on the case handed […]
MACEDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired inside Minq Lounge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Minq Lounge Sunday. Police responded to the report of an active shooter and someone shot at the bar located at 314 West Main Street. When they arrived, they did not find a shooter or anyone shot,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy