Aliquippa, PA

Aliquippa School Board Votes in New Member, and Adopts 2022-23 Tentative Budget

beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board has a new member, Leon Seaburn was voted in to replace Stephanie Mason who resigned last month. Board president...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County continues to count ballots in tight U.S. Senate race

The Allegheny County election return board reconvened Monday to start reviewing and counting about 2,000 provisional ballots that had been submitted for the May primary. While the process plays out each election, with workers slowly reviewing ballots in the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh’s North Side, a closely contested race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is adding pressure to the count this year.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Jail resumes modified lockdown due to COVID; advocates renew calls to decarcerate

The Allegheny County Jail has returned to a “modified lockdown,” due to rising COVID cases, Warden Orlando Harper announced in a county press release last week. “The jail had been on a good trajectory until recently with much of our operation restored to normal, but the recent increase in COVID infections resulted in our reaching out to our health partners to determine how best to limit the spread,” says Harper in the May 20 release. “Based on that advice, we believe these mitigation efforts are necessary to maintain the health, safety, and security of our incarcerated population and our staff members. Once the number of infections decrease, we can reevaluate and adjust our operations again accordingly.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. hopes apprenticeship program can help alleviate skilled-worker shortage

Chad Warhold, owner at Warhold Mechanicals in North Huntingdon, has plenty of business. He just needs to find some additional skilled employees, or those willing to learn. “That’s part of why we got into apprenticeships,” said Warhold, whose company does heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and gas line work in Southwestern Pennsylvania. “Our industry is lacking employees, and trying to find good, well-trained people is tough.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Patriot Home Care Is Looking For Personable Caretakers

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “When you talk to them, they like what they do. They like taking care of people and that’s why they stay.”. The “they” in that quote, from Kelly Cope of Patriot Home Care, are the caregivers and independent living assistants who work with their patients in the Patriot Home Care program. Cope joined Matt Drzik on the May 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the ins and outs of the assisted independent living programs that Patriot Home Care offers.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
#Beaver County Radio News
PublicSource

‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint

HUD announced a Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity [PAVE] Action Plan, “aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership." The post ‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Massy Harbison marker dedicated on 230-year anniversary of abduction by Native Americans

The Allegheny Township Historical Society dedicated a historical marker and placard honoring pioneer woman Massy Harbison on Sunday. Massy (also spelled Massey in some documents) Harbison was captured by Native Americans in her cabin along the Allegheny River, in what is now River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. According to Phyllis Framel, a founder of the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the precise location is along the Tredway Trail, at the women’s tee of the golf course’s fourth hole.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WGAL

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman discharged from hospital

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement Sunday:. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

New, state-of-the-art medical center coming to Homewood

DR. JEROME GLOSTER, CEO of Primary Care Health Services Inc. The organization is constructing a new medical center to replace the Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood. Eden Hall Foundation leads with $2 million grant towards new center. Come the fall of 2024, Homewood will be “home” to a new,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 fired Sewickley Academy teachers file lawsuit against school

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A lawsuit against Sewickley Academy is alleging four teachers were fired from their roles for opposing racial discrimination during a purge of administrators. The four teachers filed the federal lawsuit on Tuesday. The attorney for all four teachers, Samuel Cordes, said his clients confronted the school after firing its entire African American administration. In exchange for standing up for what is right, Cordes said they paid the ultimate price: losing their jobs.In the new lawsuit, Cordes said the teachers supported former Head of Admission Douglas Leek, who filed a separate lawsuit, after he was fired and replaced...
SEWICKLEY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Advocacy, Policy, & Civic Engagement Fellow. Art, education, and social justice nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a part-time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The high cost of light rail in Pittsburgh

The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s light-rail per vehicle revenue hour costs were near the top nationally while the rail system’s share of total mass-transit trips was near the bottom of respective systems’ nationwide, concludes an analysis of pre-pandemic 2019 transit data by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA

