Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Summer Kickoff’ Event

Summer is just about ready to come into view within Monmouth and Ocean Counties at the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s annual Summer Kickoff event set to take place on Friday, May 27.

The two-part event, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, will begin with a trolley ride from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. that will allow riders to visit several local restaurants including River Rock Restaurant and Marina Grill, Brick; Fratello’s, Sea Girt and The Pig and The Parrot, Brielle. The tour will take one hour long stops at each of the featured restaurants for the riders to enjoy the appetizers and beverages they have to offer.

The Summer Kickoff will conclude with a barbecue at Scarborough Fair Restaurant in Wall Township from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. where those involved will have opportunities to further enjoy each other’s company, food and drink, as well as, networking opportunities. The Chamber of Commerce expects between 80 and 120 people to attend.

Those who wish to take part in the trolley ride as well as the subsequent barbecue will be required to pay a $60 fee, and those only interested in the barbecue will be charged $50. The trolley ride portion is already sold out as of May 18. However, participants are free to follow the event in their own vehicles and the barbecue is still open to the public.

The yearly event, which began in 2015, is used to raise awareness for the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce and its partnering businesses, even being held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awareness is seen as especially important for the area after the economic difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Jersey Shore Chamber has been a true champion and voice for businesses,” Adam Puharic, President of Puharic and Associates said in a statement to the press. “Without the Chamber, more local businesses would have closed their doors during the pandemic.”

The chairperson of the event, Kellyann Skorupski, takes pride in the fact that the Summer Kickoff can be used by those within industries to network with others in an environment that is comfortable.

“People are just more relaxed at this Summer Kickoff,” Skorupski said. “It’s just a very happy and friendly atmosphere that’s low key and fun. That goes with how our whole chamber is. We’re just very inviting and welcoming, and this event is just an extension of that.” Ms. Skorupski is the co-owner of Chores NJ and a board member of the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for the Summer Kickoff can be purchased by calling the Chamber office 732-280-8800 at or visiting jerseyshorechambernj.com/.