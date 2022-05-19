ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an...

proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Successful Water Rescue in Brookeville Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of an occupied vehicle in rising water on Brighton Dam Rd between Georgia Avenue and Bordly Road in the Brookeville area at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday night, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The driver, who was the...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
Brewbound.com

Flying Dog Brewery Doubles Down on OLD BAY with the Creation of Double Dead Rise

FREDERICK, Maryland – Each Spring, the team at Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery is excited to bring back Dead Rise Summer Ale, the only beer made with the East Coast’s iconic OLD BAY seasoning. For the 2022 release, the brewery is doubling down on their spiced beer with the creation of an epic imperial version, Double Dead Rise. With almost double the ABV and more than double the McCormick’s OLD BAY, Double Dead Rise is double rare and double delicious.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County First Responders Search For And Find Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters were searching for a missing girl believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to authorities. First responders used a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for a “missing female” near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post. Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022 Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

5 Maryland Ave #3

5 Maryland Ave #3, Annapolis, MD 21403. Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom condominium unit in the Historic Admiral Terry building. Located steps away from Gate 3 of the US Naval Academy, this unit is a rare find. Downtown Annapolis living at its BEST. You'll have everything you ever wanted living directly on Historic Maryland Ave. With the buildings common area overlooking the Naval Academy Chapel, you couldn't ask for a better place to entertain before walking to events on the Naval Academy grounds or into Downtown Annapolis. Welcome home!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Masked Trio Carjack Maryland Audi Driver Doing Laundry: Police

Police are looking for three masked suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in the laundry room at his Glen Burnie building and stole his car, authorities say. The suspects approached the man in the common room, where they brandished a short AK 47 style rifle and two handguns before stealing the victim's keys to the residence at the 1000 block of Cayer Drive around 12:45 p.m., May 22, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
WPXI Pittsburgh

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Montgomery County, the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) said. Eric William Swartz, 70, was last seen in the 3200 block of Ferndale Street in Kensington around around 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Montgomery County Police said.
KENSINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Popular NoVa Ice Cream Shops For Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in Northern Virginia. - Nicecream: 2831 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201. - The Dairy Godmother: 2310 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Burglary at Rockville pool facility

A burglary was reported at a pool facility in Rockville Friday afternoon, May 19, 2022. Rockville City police were dispatched to a pool in the 800 block of Nelson Street, according to crime data. The Woodley Gardens Pool is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Chronic Wasting Disease Detected In 53 Deer In Western Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that 53 white-tailed deer sampled within Allegany and Washington counties in 2021 tested positive for chronic wasting disease, a neurodegenerative disease found in deer and elk. All of Maryland’s positive samples were found within the existing Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area.
MARYLAND STATE

