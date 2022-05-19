Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Macquarie Island region - USGS

May 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had adepth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.