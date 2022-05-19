ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reliability and generalization of gait biometrics using 3D inertial sensor data and 3D optical system trajectories

By Geise Santos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticularities in the individuals' style of walking have been explored for at least three decades as a biometric trait, empowering the automatic gait recognition field. Whereas gait recognition works usually focus on improving end-to-end performance measures, this work aims at understanding which individuals' traces are more relevant to improve subjects' separability....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Generalization#Biometrics#Data Processing#Raw Data
