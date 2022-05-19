ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D porosity structure of the earliest solar system material

By Romy D. Hanna
Cover picture for the articleCarbonaceous chondrites (CCs) contain the earliest preserved Solar System material, and objects containing this material are targets of numerous sample return missions. Both laboratory and remote sensing data have shown that this material can be highly porous, but the origin and nature of this porosity is currently not well understood. Because...

