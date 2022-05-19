ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Leona M. Buch

 6 days ago

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 for 91-year-old Leona M. Buch of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 6:11 am, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born July 23, 1930 in Red Bud, Ill., the daughter of...

Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
Frank E. Derickson

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 for 93-year-old Frank E. Derickson of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 8:06 am, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta, Illinois. He was born August 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, son of Cardel “Dirk” and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson,...
CHESTER, IL
Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Former Mayor Frank Derickson dies

CHESTER — A former mayor of the city of Chester has passed away. Frank Derickson served four terms as Chester mayor beginning in 1985. He passed away Sunday at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta. Before being elected mayor, Derickson served as Chester City Clerk from 1959-1963. Then he served as...
CHESTER, IL
Chester girls finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet. The event was hosted at DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); CHESTER (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie, 36); McLeansboro Hamilton County (5th Tie, 36); Pope County (7th Tie, 28); Vienna (7th Tie, 28); Christopher (9th, 26); Carmi-White County (10th, 25); Goreville (11th, 24); West Frankfort (12th, 9); Steeleville (13th, 7); Cairo (14th Tie, 2); and Eldorado (14th Tie, 2).
CHESTER, IL
Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
May 23 River Region Sports Region

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic’s girls track and field team finished in second place in the State Track and Field Meet Friday and and Saturday. Valle scored 41 points. Drexel won the event with 46 points. Delta came in third with 38. Class 1 girls. Saturday results:. Samantha...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
American Legion in Chester will host Memorial Day Service

The American Legion in Chester will host the Annual Memorial Day Service for the community. The event will take place Memorial Day, Monday May 30th at 11:00 A.M. at the Chester American Legion Post 487. Lee and Farida Hollaway of the Chester American Legion Post 487 stand beside the “Memorial...
CHESTER, IL
Operation Sand requests a second public meeting on silica sand mine

STE. GENEVIEVE – The organization that is fighting the establishment of NexGen’s request for a permit to allow it to mine silica sand in central Ste. Genevieve County has filed a letter with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Land Reclamation Program, requesting a second meeting due to deficiencies in the equipment at the meeting held last Thursday in Ste. Genevieve.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
NexGen presents its side of the silica sand mine proposal

STE. GENEVIEVE – After a public meeting hosted by the opponents of the proposed NexGen Silica Sand Mine in Ste. Genevieve County; the proponents had a change to present their case in a public meeting hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Land Reclamation Program. Larry Lehman heads...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

