Bronx, NY

NYPD: 1 dead in Bruckner Expressway crash, 3 sent to hospital

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

One man is dead following a late Wednesday night car crash on the Bruckner Expressway near Country Club Road.

Police say the 30-year-old male driver of a 2009 BMW was traveling on the Southbound side of the Bruckner Expressway when he allegedly lost control, drove off the elevated embankment and into oncoming traffic in the Northbound lane. Police identified the 30-year-old as Alwayne Hyltone of the Bronx.

The driver struck a Toyota being driven by a 51-year-old woman.

Police report the man died from his injuries. A 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old man who were also in the BMW, along with the woman in the Toyota, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Yolanda Cartagena
4d ago

Father God,You are so needed in these seasons of suffering. Shine Your light on this darkness. Lord I pray that You are painting beauty from these many ashes.I pray that many will turn to You for comfort,and find how much You love them.i pray for there families and friends to turn to You during this difficult time. in Your name Lord.Amen.my condolences to all.

