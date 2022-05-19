NYPD: 1 dead in Bruckner Expressway crash, 3 sent to hospital

One man is dead following a late Wednesday night car crash on the Bruckner Expressway near Country Club Road.

Police say the 30-year-old male driver of a 2009 BMW was traveling on the Southbound side of the Bruckner Expressway when he allegedly lost control, drove off the elevated embankment and into oncoming traffic in the Northbound lane. Police identified the 30-year-old as Alwayne Hyltone of the Bronx.

The driver struck a Toyota being driven by a 51-year-old woman.

Police report the man died from his injuries. A 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old man who were also in the BMW, along with the woman in the Toyota, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.