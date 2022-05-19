ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

D.A.R.E. Graduation held at Northside Elementary School for Fifth Graders

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred seventy-six fifth graders at Northside Elementary School graduated from the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. D.A.R.E. is a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department-led series of classroom lessons that teaches fifth graders in DeKalb County how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and...

Smithville’s Harvester Performance and Event Center Officially Debuts with Concert Featuring the Upper Cumberland’s The Smoky Nights

Smithville’s Harvester Performance and Event Center Officially Debuts with Concert Featuring the Upper Cumberland’s The Smoky Nights. Efforts to revitalize Downtown Smithville got a boost of positive vibes this past weekend (Friday, May 20) when the Harvester Performance and Event Center officially opened to the public. Over the...
Judge hands down sentences in DeKalb Criminal Court

Several people were sentenced in DeKalb County Criminal Court last Tuesday, May 17. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 51-year-old Chad Knowles entered a plea to attempted possession of over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a six-year sentence to serve 30% before his release eligibility date. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 1,270 days.
Bertie Ree Harrison

Bertie Ree Harrison age 89 of Alexandria, died Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at American House Senior Living in Lebanon. Born Oct. 7, 1932 in Statesville, Bertie was the daughter of the late Willie Alvin Robertson and Mildred Lee Turney Robertson. She was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School and had a long career with Alexandria Bank & Trust, Dekalb County Bank and Union Planters Bank. Bertie was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church were she served as church treasurer for many years and was an active member of the Alexandria Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thermon Neal Harrison; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Julie Harrison; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bethany) Harrison, Jacob (Amelia) Harrison and Macy (Evan Potts) Harrison; great grandchildren, Jack, Wade and Banks Harrison; sister, Marjorie (Charles) Lanius; brother-in-law, J.B. Granstaff; nieces and nephews. Bertie was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Granstaff; a brother, Wallace Robertson and his wife, Nancy and an infant brother, John Wayman Robertson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Jacob Harrison, Jeff and Steve Cantrell, Greg Harrison and Paul Stovall. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Watertown High School Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at American House Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for all their love and care. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown. (615)237-9318.
