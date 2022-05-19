ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Weather delays planting, farmers trailing previous years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Weather problems have limited fieldwork across North Central Illinois, and delays in...

LaSalle Pool delays opening due to cooler weather

LASALLE – The City of LaSalle has delayed the opening of Veteran’s Memorial Pool until the end of the week due to the cooler weather. The pool is now set to open on Monday. The pool, located at 855 McArthur Road, will be open weather permitting Monday through Friday Noon to 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 PM.
LASALLE, IL
Governor signs Banking Development Districts Act

CHICAGO – Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Banking Development Districts Act into law on Friday. The legislation creates a new incentive program for the creation of bank branches in underserved communities. Banks and local governments in Illinois will jointly create a plan for a new banking development district in an area of need. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation will evaluate these plans in consultation with the Illinois State Treasurer and approve plans that create consumer bank options in underserved areas. The number of bank branch closures has increased significantly since the onset of the pandemic. In 2021, one hundred fifty-three bank branch closures were in Illinois, mostly coming from large commercial banks.
ILLINOIS STATE

