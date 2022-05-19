ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

City plans support for utility bills

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears after conceiving of the idea, staff with the city of Uvalde have implemented a utility assistance plan called the Helping Hand Fund, and city council has funded the program with more than $25,000, according to city finance director Felix Castillo. Applications began being accepted on Tuesday. The fund...

