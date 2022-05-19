ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Good Eggs seek Honey Queen

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Uvalde County Honey Queen pageant is being reinstated as part of this year’s Honey Festival, and while organizers in partnership with the Uvalde Good Eggs are asking local young women to enter the competition, the Good Eggs are also asking the community to dig into their memory banks for any...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Donations still being accepted for Project Graduation

Project Graduation, the annual all-night party for Uvalde High School graduating seniors, is set Friday, May 27 at Southwest Texas Junior College. According to organizers, student registration is ongoing and there’s still time for community members to make a donation. The event allows students the opportunity to celebrate their...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Uvalde County, TX
Government
County
Uvalde County, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Eli M. Valdez

Eli M. Valdez, 59, of Uvalde died on May 17, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation will begin Monday at 1 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Seven educators earn ‘My Teacher Rocks’ honors

The ninth-annual My Teacher Rocks award ceremony with a theme of “Our Teachers Are Out of this World,” was held Friday, April 29 at First State Bank of Uvalde. Deyanira Salazar, owner of Math Rocks, hosted the event. She said this year she received a record number of nominations, and 30 teachers were selected by area students as worthy of honors.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ernesto De Leon Jr.

Ernesto De Leon Jr., 55, of Uvalde died on May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Uvalde to Stella (Maldonado) and Ernesto De Leon Sr. He graduated Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, Colorado, in 1984. He ventured into the world of management....
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Grand Opera#The Uvalde Good Eggs#The Leader News#The Uvalde Lions Club#Facebook
The Uvalde Leader-News

Defeating obstacles

From a young age, Uvalde High School senior Jo Ann Gonzalez Navarro was forced to overcome and move past life’s challenges. Now that she’s had a successful high school career and is headed off to college, she wants to inspire those in tough situations to keep pushing forward.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Graduation ceremonies abound

Area school districts will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 with multiple graduation ceremonies set for the coming weeks. Uvalde, Sabinal, and La Pryor will all bid graduates farewell on Friday, May 27. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will kick things off at 7 p.m. at the Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Armando Ybarra

Armando Ybarra, 65, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Uvalde, died on May 10, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957, in Uvalde, as the middle child of Amelia Ybarra. In 1975 his first child was born, son Armando T. Ybarra...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
San Antonio Current

St. Mary's Strip, Cannabis Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

San Antonio's storied St. Mary's Strip is on readers' minds. The Current's cover investigation into the area's ongoing issues with construction, parking, noise complaints and neighborhood pushback was our most read story of the week. Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising given the Strip's 40-year history as a key music, nightlife and dining destination.
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

‘…ONE OF THE MOST SAVAGE ACTS BY SAPD…’

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Trial set for juvenile accused of shooting Uvalde boxer

Two weeks in June have been blocked off on the 38th Judicial District Court calendar for the capital murder trial of the juvenile accused of killing 24-year-old boxer John Van Meter. The trial has experienced numerous delays – some due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with more than four trial...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy