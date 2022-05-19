ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Fernandez, Fowler take on president, VP roles on UCISD board

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first order of business for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees when they met Monday was acknowledging the results of the May 7 election and electing trustees to serve as board president, vice president and secretary. Two east zone trustees were elected in the May...

