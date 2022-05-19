Author Correction: Reply to: Concerns about global phosphorus demand for lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in the light electric vehicle sector
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00237-3, published online 06 April 2022. After the publication of this Matters Arising we found an error in the calculation of the estimated phosphorous global production amount for industrial purposes in 2020, indicated by the horizontal grey dashed line inÂ the original version of Fig....www.nature.com
