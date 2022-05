SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Panhandle man was arrested after authorities reportedly found him with drugs at a Walmart. On April 23, an employee reportedly turned over a small meth bag to Scottsbluff Police. The employee showed police footage of other Walmart employees finding the bag on the floor of Walmart and traced the footage back to a man digging in his pockets when the bag of meth allegedly appeared to have fallen out of his pockets and landed on the floor without the man realizing.

