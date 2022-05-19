ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

In Chile's Atacama, lithium mining stirs fight over flamingos

By Alexander Villegas, Cristian Rudolffi
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459P74_0fjIsjCI00
Flamingos stand in the Chaxa lagoon, in the Atacama Salar salt flats, in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Cristian Ruddolffi NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

ATACAMA DESERT, May 19 (Reuters) - On the white plains of Chile's lithium-rich Atacama desert, bright pink flamingos enliven the sprawling salt flats where sporadic blue pools provide much needed hydration.

But flamingo numbers are falling, with a new study linking this to the water extracted by mining firms to pump up brine filled with lithium, the metal used to make batteries for mobile phones, laptop computers and electric vehicles.

Miners contend their operations do not affect flamingo herds and say the studies are based on unreliable data.

The stand-off underscores growing tensions in the Andean nation over water use and mining's impact on local communities and the environment. Tougher regulation is a risk for firms in the world's No. 2 lithium producer and No. 1 for copper.

"You can explain the effects specifically from lithium extraction," said Cristina Dorador, co-author of the study in the Royal Society's Proceedings B journal, referring to findings that flamingo numbers dropped as more water was used up.

The scientists examined salt flats throughout Chile to measure the effects of other variables on water levels. Satellite imagery of mining ponds on the Atacama, home to most of Chile's lithium, was used to calculate how much water was extracted.

Flamingos reproduce less with less water, which over time could impact herd numbers, said co-author Nathan Senner, a researcher of ecosystems and environmental change.

"It's not like they all die at once, but if you're not reproducing all of a sudden, even things that live as long as flamingos start to die. And that's where numbers really start to tumble quite rapidly."

In other salt flats without mining, flamingo populations remained steady over the last decade despite natural water variations linked to rainfall and climate shifts. In the Atacama, though, James and Andean flamingos declined 10-12%.

Chile's National Mining Society declined to comment. Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), one of the main two lithium miners in Chile, did not respond to a request for comment.

SQM (SQMA.SN), the other main lithium miner, disagreed with key parts of the study, saying in a statement that its own monitoring indicated that "flamingo populations have remained stable."

SQM said satellite analysis could considerably over- or under-estimate water use, and called for more research on the ground.

Dorador, a scientist from the region and an elected official working on Chile's new constitution, said locals have noticed a decline in flamingos in the salt flats affected by mining for years.

"They are incredibly important because they're one of big tourist attractions of San Pedro de Atacama," said Dorador.

Dorador said indigenous elders collect flamingo eggs on the flats for their regular diet, while the birds regulate the ecosystem eating plankton, crustaceans and microorganisms, helping avoid damaging bacterial blooms on the water.

Chile's flamingo numbers overall have held up, thanks to herds on other flats not affected by mining. But the consequences could be severe as demand spikes for lithium batteries powering electric vehicles, Dorador warned.

"We have to think where these materials come from, because we're not always aware. We buy all these things but we often don't know what had to happen to make that product."

Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Cristian Rudolffi; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Atacama Desert#Lithium#Salt Water#Andean
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
Reuters

Global gas crunch claims first Australian trading casualty

MELBOURNE, May 24 (Reuters) - A gas seller that supplied 7% of the eastern Australian market has collapsed due to soaring global gas prices, the first significant casualty in the country from the global gas supply crisis due to sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Essential Services...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, after a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island, which it considers to be one of its own provinces. World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed...
HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group Topsoe plans to build Europe's biggest plant making electrolysers - machines that produce the green hydrogen considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy. Hydrogen is categorised as green when made using renewable power, and is seen as critical in helping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Argentina reports first suspected case of monkeypox

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires, amid growing global alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the viral infection more common to west and central Africa. A World Health Organization (WHO) roundup...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy