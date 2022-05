ASHLAND -- The City of Ashland Memorial Day Committee is pleased to present a 2022 Memorial Day parade and service at Ashland Cemetery. Featured vocalist for the service at Ashland Cemetery is Breckelle Miller, a 7-year-old singer, ventriloquist and actress. She was named the 2022 Talent of the Year winner at the Cinderella State Scholarship Pageant. She was recognized by the President of the Ohio Senate for her achievements.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO