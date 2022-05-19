ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geospatial characterization of rural settlements and potential targets for revitalization by geoinformation technology

By Yixuan Liu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo better implement the Strategy of Rural Revitalization, it is essential to characterize the rural settlements and understand their roles in the socio-environmental interactive system. This paper is hence aimed at achieving such a study using different spatial analysis such as kernel density and spatial autocorrelation (SA) and modeling approaches, e.g.,...

