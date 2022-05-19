ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasting large-scale circulation regimes using deformable convolutional neural networks and global spatiotemporal climate data

By Andreas Holm Nielsen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassifying the state of the atmosphere into a finite number of large-scale circulation regimes is a popular way of investigating teleconnections, the predictability of severe weather events, and climate change. Here, we investigate a supervised machine learning approach based on deformable convolutional neural networks (deCNNs) and transfer learning to forecast the...

