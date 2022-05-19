ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integrated strategic planning and multi-criteria decision-making framework with its application to agricultural water management

By Ahmad Radmehr
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable water resources management involves social, economic, environmental, water use, and resources factors. This study proposes a new framework of strategic planning with multi-criteria decision-making to develop sustainable water management alternatives for large scale water resources systems. A fuzzy multi-criteria decision-making model is developed to rank regional management alternatives for agricultural...

#Water Management#Water Resources#Water Scarcity#Water Rights#Water Systems#Topsis
