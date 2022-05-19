ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Functionalized electrospun nanofibers for high efficiency removal of particulate matter

By Rethinam Senthil
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, introducing electrospun airfilters to enhance the removal of PM2.5 and PM10"“2.5 has received much interest. In this study, a novel poly-(vinyl) alcohol (PVA)/carbon nanoparticle (CNP)/tea leaf extract (TLE), functionalized nanofibrous air filter (FNA) was fabricated using an electrospinning method. Novelty of the unique work in the blending of...

