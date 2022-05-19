ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monitoring microseismicity of the Hengill Geothermal Field in Iceland

By Francesco Grigoli
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInduced seismicity is one of the main factors that reduces societal acceptance of deep geothermal energy exploitation activities, and felt earthquakes are the main reason for closure of geothermal projects. Implementing innovative tools for real-time monitoring and forecasting of induced seismicity was one of the aims of the recently completed COSEISMIQ...

www.nature.com


