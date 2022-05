ATLANTA — Georgians are off to the polls Tuesday, voting in primaries across the state to determine who will appear on the general election ballots come November. The outcomes of these primary elections will be closely watched across the country, as the Peach State now stands as one of the most important swing states in the country. The outcomes of several of these primaries could give a hint as to which way the wind will blow in November.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO