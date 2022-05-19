ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Congressman Morelle calls for greater efforts to stop domestic terrorism

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zpx4i_0fjIGESP00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle took to the house floor Wednesday calling for greater efforts to stop domestic terrorism in its tracks.

A new bill, HR-350, will authorize federal agencies to work with local law enforcement across the US to analyze and monitor terrorist activity. All of this is on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo this past weekend that claimed 10 Black lives at the hands of a white gunman.

Morelle says domestic terrorism is the most significant threat to our nation now in generations. He says events like the slaughter we saw in Buffalo have become all too common and it’s time to pass real reform.

In short, he wants the federal government to step in and help save lives.

He wants to make sure law enforcement — here and across the U.S. — has the resources they need to coordinate and combat these threats.

“Events like the horrific slaughter of Black community members in Buffalo have become common in our country, and it is time for the federal government to step up and to save lives. Before us today we have legislation that helps to provide the tools and resources law enforcement and our communities need to coordinate and combat these threats,” Morelle said.

This bill will create new offices within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice, and allow agencies to promote and share information with public safety officials — providing resources to detect and hopefully stop instances — like the Buffalo mass shooting — before they happen.

Congressional candidate La’Ron Singletary says what we’ve not done in a long time — is enforce laws that we already have, adding the recent trend has been to ‘defund the police’, leaving law enforcement without proper resources.

“When you talk about de-funding the police, we need resources. We need people who are trained police officers to go and deal with situations like [Buffalo]. So, we cannot demilitarize, we cannot defund our police because they’re the ones who keep us safe,” Singletary said.

He adds, “We don’t need more knee-jerk reactions to an evil type of person that occurred in Buffalo. We need to bring some common sense to this. And part of common sense is holding people responsible who are pulling the trigger.”

Morelle said this bill aims to give law enforcement what they need.

“These are simple, common-sense actions that will help protect our communities,” Morelle said. “They should be non-controversial. In fact, nearly identical legislation was passed by voice vote in the last congress. But so far this year, it appears something has changed. Despite the rising incidences of hate crimes and the urgent need to provide law enforcement with what they need to combat vicious acts of domestic terrorism, every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee voted against the bill in a mark-up earlier last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Frustrated Dems weigh limited options after Buffalo shooting

With the midterms fast approaching, the prospects are slim that such controversial legislation would find the bipartisan support to reach Biden’s desk. Still, some Democratic leaders are hoping to air at least some of those proposals, if only to draw a distinction between the two parties when it comes to combating gun violence.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Every school, it seems, has a moment that crystallizes the crisis facing America’s youth and the pressure it is putting on educators. For one middle school counselor in rural California, it came this year after a suicide prevention seminar, when 200 students emerged saying they needed help. Many were sixth graders. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester City Council to Police Accountability Board: ‘What do you guys do over there?’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During City Council budget hearings Monday night, the council heard from the Police Accountability Board. The exchanges became heated at times, with officials asking the board what exactly they’re doing, citing little progress in one major area: taking complaints from the public.  Councilman Willie Lightfoot not holding back when it came […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Hilton man sentenced to 96 months on gun charges

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison Monday, after police found weapons and white supremacist, Nazi paraphernalia in his home. Prosecutors say Stephen Reed Pattison, 33, was arrested on a parole absconder warrant from Missouri in 2020. Officers searching his home found two guns, 25 rounds of […]
HILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Homeland Security#Common Sense#The Department Of Justice
News 8 WROC

Families of victims unleash tears, frustrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB ) – Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton and other leaders promise legal, financial, and emotional support to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Some of the victim’s family members spoke for the first time Thursday. The anguish of a daughter whose mother, her best […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing an officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer. The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
News 8 WROC

Cousins found guilty in Greece kidnapping, burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local cousins were found guilty by a jury Monday in connection to a kidnapping incident last year in Greece. According to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash were convicted on charges of kidnapping, burglary, and robbery for the abduction of Dimitri’s children […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Youngest Buffalo Tops shooting victim remembered at funeral

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the ten Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity “and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.” Robbie, as she was called, grew […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

28-year anniversary of Sandra Sollie disappearance

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Sollie vanished in Macedon on May 23 of 1994. She was 38 years old, and six months pregnant at the time. Sollie was never found, and her case eventually went cold, but some haven’t given up the search for answers. A private investigator who is working on the case handed […]
MACEDON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy