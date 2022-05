A pair of cardinals build a spring nest. Their notable call was just one of many on a calm morning at the lake. Simonson Photo. Staring out over the glassy lake, the early morning was a symphony of spring, and like the trill of the redwing blackbirds coming from down the beach in the brush surrounding the high flowing creek, it was a far cry from the day before.

FARGO, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO