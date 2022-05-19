8 Union Ave

2 Bedroom Condo 1 bath with pool in Danbury - Property Id: 885661. Available on June 15th. Highly desirable Crown Court complex in Danbury features an updated two bedroom third floor apartment. This very well cared for light and bright unit is a must see with over 940 sqft and with easy access from two elevators. All appliances are updated including refrigerator and dishwasher as well as fixtures and two newer AC units. Uncommon extra large closet and six panel doors throughout apartment. Washer and dryer available in shared common room on the floor. A gunite in-ground pool, common/recreation room and exercise room available to tenants with plenty of parking on the private parking lot. No smoking or pets allowed per association rules. This apartment is a must see. Will not last long. Credit check, employment history, eviction check and references required. Rent is $1,800 per month plus two month's security deposit.

DANBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO