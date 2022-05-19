8 Union Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Chestnut Hill East at 2 Skiff Street in Hamden offers clean and affordable studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our community boasts quiet apartment living. Laundry and storage are located in the building. Free unassigned parking is abundant for residents and visitors alike. From this location you can enjoy restaurants, shopping, and easy access to Yale, Quinnipiac, New Haven Hospitals, the Merritt Parkway, and I-91. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has ample closet space and an open kitchen and dining room floor plan. Call today for more information 203-288-5327.
