Norwalk, CT

8 Union Ave

 6 days ago

At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that's why we work hard...

116- 118 Catherine St.

Room for Rent / Shared Kitchen / Shared Bath - Room for rent located at 116 Catherine St. #8 Bridgeport, CT 06604. This unit is located on the 3rd floor of the building and has a private toilet and bathroom sink. The showers are shared in the building and are located on the 2nd floor. Property does also have a common kitchen located on the 2nd floor. The rent is $800 per month and a security deposit of $800 is required. All utilities are included in the rental price of $800/mo. Property is located within walking distance of all major public transportation and shops. If you would like to schedule a showing please contact our office at (203) 332-9818 Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
34 Padanaram Rd 317

2 Bedroom Condo 1 bath with pool in Danbury - Property Id: 885661. Available on June 15th. Highly desirable Crown Court complex in Danbury features an updated two bedroom third floor apartment. This very well cared for light and bright unit is a must see with over 940 sqft and with easy access from two elevators. All appliances are updated including refrigerator and dishwasher as well as fixtures and two newer AC units. Uncommon extra large closet and six panel doors throughout apartment. Washer and dryer available in shared common room on the floor. A gunite in-ground pool, common/recreation room and exercise room available to tenants with plenty of parking on the private parking lot. No smoking or pets allowed per association rules. This apartment is a must see. Will not last long. Credit check, employment history, eviction check and references required. Rent is $1,800 per month plus two month's security deposit.
DANBURY, CT
188 Dwight Street

Large and Bright 2/1 with Washer & Dryer In-Unit - Large two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment located on Dwight St between Chapel and Edgewood with charming character and hardwood floors throughout! Perfect location for Yale MFA students - close to Yale Art School, art supplies stores, bookstores, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and nightlife!
NEW HAVEN, CT
2 Skiff Street

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Chestnut Hill East at 2 Skiff Street in Hamden offers clean and affordable studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our community boasts quiet apartment living. Laundry and storage are located in the building. Free unassigned parking is abundant for residents and visitors alike. From this location you can enjoy restaurants, shopping, and easy access to Yale, Quinnipiac, New Haven Hospitals, the Merritt Parkway, and I-91. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has ample closet space and an open kitchen and dining room floor plan. Call today for more information 203-288-5327.
HAMDEN, CT

