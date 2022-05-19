ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genetic identification and diversity of stocks of the African bonytongue, Heterotis niloticus (Osteoglossiformes: Arapaiminae), in Nigeria, West Africa

By Tofunmi E. Oladimeji
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInland fisheries are an important source of protein and income for people in Africa. Their sustainable management can greatly benefit from identification of regional genetic stocks and characterization of their genetic diversity, but such information is lacking for most African freshwater fisheries. The African bonytongue, Heterotis niloticus, is an important component...

#Genetic Diversity#Fish Stocks#Genetic Admixture#Genetic Divergence#Genetic Variability#African#Heterotis#Nigerian#Ou
