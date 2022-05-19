ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Asynchronous recovery of predators and prey conditions resilience to drought in a neotropical ecosystem

By Thomas Ruiz
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe predicted increase in the intensity and frequency of drought events associated with global climate change will impose severe hydrological stress to freshwater ecosystems, potentially altering their structure and function. Unlike freshwater communities' direct response to drought, their post-drought recovery capacities remain understudied despite being an essential component driving ecosystem resilience....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The first complete human genome

Sequences of the human genome have typically included gaps in repetitive regions of DNA. A combination of state-of-the-art technologies has now enabled researchers to generate the first complete human genome sequence. John T. Lovell 0 &. John T. Lovell is at the Genome Sequencing Center, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville,...
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

A novel, bioactive and antibacterial scaffold based on functionalized graphene oxide with lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO nanoparticles

In this study, a novel nanobiocomposite was synthesized using graphene oxide, lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO and used in biological fields. To synthesize this structure, after preparing graphene oxide by the Hummer method, lignin, silk fibroin, and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) were added to it, respectively. Also, ZnO NPs with a particle size of about 18Â nm to 33Â nm was synthesized via Camellia sinensis extract by green methodology. The synthesized structure was examined as anti-biofilm agent and it was observed that the Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite has a significant ability to prevent the formation of P. aeruginosa biofilm. In addition, due to the importance of the possibility of using this structure in biological environments, its toxicity and blood compatibility were also evaluated. According to the obtained results from MTT assay, the viability percentages of Hu02 cells treated with Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite after 24, 48, and 72Â h of incubation were 89.96%, 89.32%, and 91.28%. On the other hand, the hemolysis percentage of the synthesized structure after 24Â h and 72Â h of extraction was 9.5% and 11.76% respectively. As a result, the synthesized structure has a hemolysis percentage below 12% and its toxicity effect on Hu02 cells is below 9%.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecosystem Services#Rio De Janeiro#Predation#Predator
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Go for a spin

Analysis of the anisotropy of the magnetic excitations in the nematic state of an iron-based superconductor suggests that this phase is driven primarily by spin fluctuations. The nematic state in iron-based systems is signalled by a structural transition that lowers the symmetry of the lattice. At the same time, transport and electronic properties become strongly anisotropic and the electronic bands develop a splitting in energy due to the orbitals' response to the lower symmetry. Identifying the origin of nematicity is not easy because spin, electronic orbital and lattice degrees of freedom are all intimately coupled2.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Frustration over Chinese academic database charges

China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. Institute of Apicultural Research, Beijing, China. The Chinese Academy of Sciences last month suspended its use of the country’s largest science database — called China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI; www.cnki.net) — because of a steep rise in subscription fees. The prohibitive charges threaten to cripple the country’s research programmes by hindering the dissemination and utilization of knowledge.
CHINA
Nature.com

Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

How academic institutions can help to close Wikipedia’s gender gap

The world’s largest online encyclopedia mirrors society’s bias towards male achievements. Employers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine can help to change that. Farah Qaiser is the director of research and policy at Evidence for Democracy, based in the greater Toronto area, Canada, and a member of...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Sex-specific associations of comorbidome and pulmorbidome with mortality in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: results from COSYCONET

In patients with COPD, it has not been comprehensively assessed whether the predictive value of comorbidities for mortality differs between men and women. We therefore aimed to examine sex differences of COPD comorbidities in regard with prognosis by classifying comorbidities into a comorbidome related to extrapulmonary disorders and a pulmorbidome, referring to pulmonary disorders. The study population comprised 1044 women and 1531 men with the diagnosis of COPD from COSYCONET, among them 2175 of GOLD grades 1"“4 and 400 at risk. Associations of comorbidities with mortality were studied using Cox regression analysis for men and women separately. During the follow-up (median 3.7Â years) 59 women and 159 men died. In men, obesity, hypertension, coronary artery disease, liver cirrhosis, osteoporosis, kidney disease, anaemia and increased heart rate (HR) predict mortality, in women heart failure, hyperuricemia, mental disorders, kidney disease and increased HR (p"‰<"‰0.05 each). Regarding the pulmorbidome, significant predictors in men were impairment in diffusion capacity and hyperinflation, in women asthma and hyperinflation. Similar results were obtained when repeating the analyses in GOLD 1"“4 patients only. Gender differences should be considered in COPD risk assessment for a tailored approach towards the treatment of COPD.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Beyond inspiring narratives

The protection and enhancement of biological diversity as an essential driver of sustainable development is in need of transformative change. It's time to make that happen. On 22 May, the international community celebrated Biodiversity Day 2022 and the idea of a shared future for all life on Earth. A recurrent appointment promoted by the Secretariat to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the event this year intended to build momentum for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that will be officially adopted at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the CBD later this year in Kunming, China. Nature Sustainability joins calls to support biodiversity protection, and continues to highlight research and opinion that contribute knowledge and insights to find solutions for people and nature to coexist harmoniously. As an example, in this issue, an Article by Antonelli and colleagues presents a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for systematic biodiversity conservation planning. The proposed approach, based on biodiversity monitoring, optimizes a conservation policy that aims to, for example, minimize species loss within the constraints of a limited financial budget. In essence, the method allows the quantification of the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection. Using both simulated and empirical data, the authors show how their proposed approach works, and the extent to which it can help meet conservation targets reliably.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Fitting into your niche

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and the urinary tract, leading to recurrence of UTIs. To gain a clearer understanding of how pathogens adapt within the host, several genomic studies have previously reported pathoadaptive mechanisms of persistence, but these have been mostly limited to specific niches ofÂ the human body, thus underscoring the need to understand the impact of different physiological conditions between niches in within-host bacterial adaptation. Now, ThÃ¤nert, Choi et al. characterize UPEC adaptation in multiple body sites - the gastrointestinal tract and the urinary tract - and show that mobile genetic element (MGE)-mediated genomic plasticity is key for habitat adaptation and persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-dense dislocations stabilized in high entropy oxide ceramics

Dislocations are commonly present and important in metals but their effects have not been fully recognized in oxide ceramics. The large strain energy raised by the rigid ionic/covalent bonding in oxide ceramics leads to dislocations with low density (âˆ¼106"‰mmâˆ’2), thermodynamic instability and spatial inhomogeneity. In this paper, we report ultrahigh density (âˆ¼109"‰mmâˆ’2) of edge dislocations that are uniformly distributed in oxide ceramics with large compositional complexity. We demonstrate the dislocations are progressively and thermodynamically stabilized with increasing complexity of the composition, in which the entropy gain can compensate the strain energy of dislocations. We also find cracks are deflected and bridged with âˆ¼70% enhancement of fracture toughness in the pyrochlore ceramics with multiple valence cations, due to the interaction with enlarged strain field around the immobile dislocations. This research provides a controllable approach to establish ultra-dense dislocations in oxide ceramics, which may open up another dimension to tune their properties.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy