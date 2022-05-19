Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry-based untargeted metabolomics reveals metabolic perturbations in medullary thyroid carcinoma
Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) is a rare tumor that arises from parafollicular cells within the thyroid gland. The molecular mechanism underlying MTC has not yet been fully understood. Here, we aimed to perform plasma metabolomics profiling of MTC patients to explore the perturbation of metabolic pathways contributing to MTC tumorigenesis. Plasma...www.nature.com
