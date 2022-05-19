ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Diversity, distribution and ecology of fungal communities present in Antarctic lake sediments uncovered by DNA metabarcoding

By LÃ¡uren Machado Drumond de Souza
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe assessed fungal diversity in sediments obtained from four lakes in the South Shetland Islands and James Ross Island, Antarctica, using DNA metabarcoding. We detected 218 amplicon sequence variants (ASVs) dominated by the phyla Ascomycota, Basidiomycota, Mortierellomycota, Mucoromycota and Chytridiomycota. In addition, the rare phyla Aphelidiomycota, Basidiobolomycota, Blastocladiomycota, Monoblepharomycota, Rozellomycota and...

www.nature.com

