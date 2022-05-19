ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Peptidomic changes in the milk of water buffaloes (Bubalus bubalis) with intramammary infection by non-aureus staphylococci

By Maria Filippa Addis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastitis by non-aureus staphylococci (NAS) is a significant issue in dairy buffalo farming. In a herd with subclinical NAS mastitis, we identified Staphylococcus microti as the predominant species. To assess milk protein integrity and investigate potential disease markers, we characterized 12 NAS-positive and 12 healthy quarter milk samples by shotgun peptidomics...

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
AGRICULTURE
Multi-faceted approaches for breeding nutrient-dense, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient crop varieties for food and nutritional security

The world population will surpass nine billion by 2050; hence the yield of primary staple crops must increase to feed the growing world population (Tilman et al. 2011; Ray et al. 2013; Molotoks et al. 2021). Another challenge facing agriculture is increasing global temperature, which is expected to be1.1 to 5.4"‰Â°C warmer by the end of this century (Tollefson 2020). Given these dire predictions, crops are expected to experience heat stress during their growing season and more frequent droughts (Mir et al. 2012; Zhao et al. 2017; Fahad et al. 2017; Rustgi et al. 2021). These changes would result in nutritional insecurity and instability owing to crop productivity decreases, specifically in the world's resource-deprived and most populated parts (Maja and Ayano 2021; Molotoks et al. 2021). Plant breeders are finding novel ways to meet this ever-increasing demand for food grains given the climatic atrocities such as increasing global temperatures, erratic rain patterns, and accompanying changes in pest and pathogen populations (White et al. 2011; Maja and Ayano 2021). Another layer of complexity is diminishing resources (land and water availability, soil health, and increasing production cost), the demand to reduce agriculture's carbon footprint, and adaptation of rentable practices to improve sustainably in agriculture. To meet these targets, plant breeders have developed improved cultivars of different crop plants largely by using conventional plant breeding approaches involving genetic crossing and selection for the desired traits, but this strategy primarily focused on the crop's primary gene pool (Kaiser et al. 2020). However, recent advances now mean that molecular plant breeding can include genomic and biotechnological approaches, offering plant breeders to introduce desired genetic changes in the crop genome from a wider gene pool with greater precision and speed. Therefore, the conventional crop improvement approaches are aggressively being supplemented by molecular plant breeding approaches to achieve the desired outcome in a relatively short duration (Hasan et al. 2021).
AGRICULTURE
Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Amazon Indigenous peoples: lawsuit threatens lands

Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7040-8317 0 ,. Fabio Marcio Alkmin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5115-5916 1 ,. Ludmila Rattis ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6943-3099 2 &. Divino Valerio Silverio ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1642-9496 3. University of Brasilia, Brasilia, Brazil. Fabio Marcio Alkmin. University of São Paulo, São Paulo Brazil. Ludmila Rattis. Woodwell Climate Research...
AMERICAS
Combination improves salvage outcomes

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Salvage therapy with prostate bed radiotherapyÂ (PBRT) is recommended for most men with prostate cancer who have sustained increases in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after prostatectomy. Now, data from the phase III NRG Oncology/RTOG 0534 SPPORT trial show that the addition of short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and pelvic lymph node radiotherapy (PLNRT) to PBRT improves freedom from progression in this setting.
CANCER
Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
EARTH SCIENCE
Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
ENVIRONMENT
Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Assessment of antimicrobial, cytotoxicity, and antiviral impact of a green zinc oxide/activated carbon nanocomposite

This work deals with the synthesis of zinc oxide nanoparticles/activated carbon (ZnO NPs/AC) nanocomposites with different weight ratios (3:1, 1:1, and 1:3), where the antimicrobial, antiviral, and cytotoxicity impact of the formulated nanocomposites were evaluated versus the crude ZnO and AC samples. The formula (3:1; designated Z3C1) exhibited the utmost bactericidal effect against Gram positive group, unicellular and filamentous fungi. Regarding Gram negative group, the sample (Z3C1) was remarkably effective against Klebsiella pneumonia, unlike the case of Escherichia coli. Moreover, the whole samples showed negligible cytotoxicity against the human WI38 cell line, where the most brutality (4%) was exerted by 1000Â Âµg/mL of the formula (Z1C3). Whilst, the formula (Z3C1) exerted the apical inhibition impact against Herpes simplex (HSV1) virus. Consequently, the synthesized (Z3C1) nanocomposite was sorted out to be fully characterized via different physicochemical techniques including FTIR, XRD, SEM, TEM, Zeta potential, TGA, and BET. XRD indicated a predominance of the crystalline pattern of ZnO NPs over the amorphous AC, while the FTIR chart confirmed an immense combination between the ZnO NPs and AC. SEM, TEM, and size distribution images illustrated that the fabricated ZnO NPs/AC was in the nanoscale size swung from 30 to 70Â nm. The distinctive surface area of composite material, recording 66.27Â m2/g, clearly disclosed its bioactivity toward different bacterial, fungal, and virus species.
SCIENCE
Prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure due to the SARS-CoV-2 501Y.V2 variant: a multicenter retrospective matched cohort study

The aim of this study was to compare the prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant 501Y.V2 to that of patients with ARF due to the original strain. This retrospective matched cohort study included all consecutive patients who were hospitalized for ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 in Reunion Island University Hospital between March 2020 and March 2021. Twenty-eight in hospital mortality was evaluated before and after matching. A total of 218 patients with ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 were enrolled in the study. Of these, 83 (38.1%) were infected with the 501Y.V2 variant. During intensive care unit stay, 104 (47.7%) patients received invasive mechanical ventilation and 20 (9.2%) patients were supported by venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant were younger (58 [51"“68] vs. 67 [56"“74] years old, P"‰="‰0.003), had less hypertension (54.2% vs 68.1%, P"‰="‰0.04), and had less chronic kidney disease (13.3% vs. 31.9%, P"‰="‰0.002) than patients infected with the original strain. After controlling for confounding variables (62 matched patients in each group), 28-day mortality was higher in the group of patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant (30.6%) than in the group of patients infected with the original strain (19.4%, P"‰="‰0.04). In Reunion Island, where SARS-CoV-2 incidence remained low until February 2021 and the health care system was never saturated, mortality was higher in patients with ARF infected with the 501Y.V2 variant than in patients infected with the original strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sex-specific associations of comorbidome and pulmorbidome with mortality in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: results from COSYCONET

In patients with COPD, it has not been comprehensively assessed whether the predictive value of comorbidities for mortality differs between men and women. We therefore aimed to examine sex differences of COPD comorbidities in regard with prognosis by classifying comorbidities into a comorbidome related to extrapulmonary disorders and a pulmorbidome, referring to pulmonary disorders. The study population comprised 1044 women and 1531 men with the diagnosis of COPD from COSYCONET, among them 2175 of GOLD grades 1"“4 and 400 at risk. Associations of comorbidities with mortality were studied using Cox regression analysis for men and women separately. During the follow-up (median 3.7Â years) 59 women and 159 men died. In men, obesity, hypertension, coronary artery disease, liver cirrhosis, osteoporosis, kidney disease, anaemia and increased heart rate (HR) predict mortality, in women heart failure, hyperuricemia, mental disorders, kidney disease and increased HR (p"‰<"‰0.05 each). Regarding the pulmorbidome, significant predictors in men were impairment in diffusion capacity and hyperinflation, in women asthma and hyperinflation. Similar results were obtained when repeating the analyses in GOLD 1"“4 patients only. Gender differences should be considered in COPD risk assessment for a tailored approach towards the treatment of COPD.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

