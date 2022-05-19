ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Alien suns reversing in exoplanet skies

By Xinchen Xie
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth's rapid spin, modest tilt, and nearly circular orbit ensure that the sun always appears to move forward, rising in the east and setting in the west. However, for some exoplanets, solar motion can reverse causing alien suns to apparently move backward. Indeed, this dramatic motion marginally occurs for Mercury in...

Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increasing the heat in an aging forest

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Boreal forests contain about half the carbon (C) of terrestrial forests worldwide, and as such, they play an immense role in the global C cycle. Therefore, accurately predicting the global C balance requires understanding of C fluxes in boreal trees and how they respond to climate change. While the relationships between climate and boreal tree growth are generally non-stationary, it remains unknown whether the same is true of the relationships between climate and C fluxes.
ENVIRONMENT
#Solar Physics#Exoplanets#Sun Rise#Solar System#Mercury
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Africa needs more bioinformaticians for population studies

Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi, USA. Bioinformatics can offer practical solutions to infectious diseases that plague Africa, such as malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and Lassa fever. But — despite the relatively inexpensive infrastructure needed for training, research and applications — there are still disappointingly few genomic studies of African populations (A. Wonkam Nature 590, 209–211; 2021).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Advances in physicochemical characterization of lead-free hybrid perovskite [NH(CH)NH]CuBr crystals

To support the development of eco-friendly hybrid perovskite solar cells, structural, thermal, and physical properties of the lead-free hybrid perovskite [NH3(CH2)3NH3]CuBr4 were investigated using X-ray diffraction (XRD), differential scanning calorimetry, thermogravimetric analysis, and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The crystal structure confirmed by XRD was monoclinic, and thermodynamic stability was observed at approximately 500Â K without any phase transition. The large changes in the 1H chemical shifts of NH3 and those in C2 close to N are affected by N"“Hâˆ™âˆ™âˆ™Br hydrogen bonds because the structural geometry of CuBr4 changed significantly. The 1H and 13C spin"“lattice relaxation times (T1Ï) showed very similar molecular motions according to the Bloembergen"“Purcell"“Pound theory at low temperatures; however, the 1H T1Ï values representing energy transfer were about 10 times lesser than those of 13C T1Ï. Finally, the 1H and 13C T1Ï values of [NH3(CH2)3NH3]MeBr4 (Me"‰="‰Cu, Zn, and Cd) were compared with those reported previously. 1H T1Ï was affected by the paramagnetic ion of the anion, while 13C T1Ï was affected by the MeBr4 structure of the anion; 13C T1Ï values in Me"‰="‰Cu and Cd with the octahedral MeBr6 structure had longer values than those in Me"‰="‰Zn with the tetrahedral MeBr4 structure. We believe that these detailed insights on the physical properties will play a crucial role in the development of eco-friendly hybrid perovskite solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bird nest packing

The twigs were modelled by bamboo rods, which were randomly packed into clusters to form nest-like structures. These nests were then compressed using pistons to observe how they behaved under mechanical stress. During the first few cycles of compression, the response of the nest displayed plasticity, but after a few cycles the response became nonlinear. To understand this nonlinearity, the team imaged the nests to identify individual contacts between rods. Compressing the nest increased the number of contacts, which propagated stress throughout the structure; decompression removed stress but the nest remained strained. Another factor contributing to the nonlinearity is static friction - the motion of sticks against each other must overcome static friction before sliding, which introduces a lag in the response of the system with respect to stress. Computational studies were used to corroborate the experiments and the results were in agreement with the data. These results mark a step towards better understanding of the mechanical behaviour of unwoven fibres and unbonded collagen.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Beyond inspiring narratives

The protection and enhancement of biological diversity as an essential driver of sustainable development is in need of transformative change. It's time to make that happen. On 22 May, the international community celebrated Biodiversity Day 2022 and the idea of a shared future for all life on Earth. A recurrent appointment promoted by the Secretariat to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the event this year intended to build momentum for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that will be officially adopted at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the CBD later this year in Kunming, China. Nature Sustainability joins calls to support biodiversity protection, and continues to highlight research and opinion that contribute knowledge and insights to find solutions for people and nature to coexist harmoniously. As an example, in this issue, an Article by Antonelli and colleagues presents a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for systematic biodiversity conservation planning. The proposed approach, based on biodiversity monitoring, optimizes a conservation policy that aims to, for example, minimize species loss within the constraints of a limited financial budget. In essence, the method allows the quantification of the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection. Using both simulated and empirical data, the authors show how their proposed approach works, and the extent to which it can help meet conservation targets reliably.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Assessment of antimicrobial, cytotoxicity, and antiviral impact of a green zinc oxide/activated carbon nanocomposite

This work deals with the synthesis of zinc oxide nanoparticles/activated carbon (ZnO NPs/AC) nanocomposites with different weight ratios (3:1, 1:1, and 1:3), where the antimicrobial, antiviral, and cytotoxicity impact of the formulated nanocomposites were evaluated versus the crude ZnO and AC samples. The formula (3:1; designated Z3C1) exhibited the utmost bactericidal effect against Gram positive group, unicellular and filamentous fungi. Regarding Gram negative group, the sample (Z3C1) was remarkably effective against Klebsiella pneumonia, unlike the case of Escherichia coli. Moreover, the whole samples showed negligible cytotoxicity against the human WI38 cell line, where the most brutality (4%) was exerted by 1000Â Âµg/mL of the formula (Z1C3). Whilst, the formula (Z3C1) exerted the apical inhibition impact against Herpes simplex (HSV1) virus. Consequently, the synthesized (Z3C1) nanocomposite was sorted out to be fully characterized via different physicochemical techniques including FTIR, XRD, SEM, TEM, Zeta potential, TGA, and BET. XRD indicated a predominance of the crystalline pattern of ZnO NPs over the amorphous AC, while the FTIR chart confirmed an immense combination between the ZnO NPs and AC. SEM, TEM, and size distribution images illustrated that the fabricated ZnO NPs/AC was in the nanoscale size swung from 30 to 70Â nm. The distinctive surface area of composite material, recording 66.27Â m2/g, clearly disclosed its bioactivity toward different bacterial, fungal, and virus species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How academic institutions can help to close Wikipedia’s gender gap

The world’s largest online encyclopedia mirrors society’s bias towards male achievements. Employers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine can help to change that. Farah Qaiser is the director of research and policy at Evidence for Democracy, based in the greater Toronto area, Canada, and a member of...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The first complete human genome

Sequences of the human genome have typically included gaps in repetitive regions of DNA. A combination of state-of-the-art technologies has now enabled researchers to generate the first complete human genome sequence. John T. Lovell 0 &. John T. Lovell is at the Genome Sequencing Center, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville,...
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Ultra-dense dislocations stabilized in high entropy oxide ceramics

Dislocations are commonly present and important in metals but their effects have not been fully recognized in oxide ceramics. The large strain energy raised by the rigid ionic/covalent bonding in oxide ceramics leads to dislocations with low density (âˆ¼106"‰mmâˆ’2), thermodynamic instability and spatial inhomogeneity. In this paper, we report ultrahigh density (âˆ¼109"‰mmâˆ’2) of edge dislocations that are uniformly distributed in oxide ceramics with large compositional complexity. We demonstrate the dislocations are progressively and thermodynamically stabilized with increasing complexity of the composition, in which the entropy gain can compensate the strain energy of dislocations. We also find cracks are deflected and bridged with âˆ¼70% enhancement of fracture toughness in the pyrochlore ceramics with multiple valence cations, due to the interaction with enlarged strain field around the immobile dislocations. This research provides a controllable approach to establish ultra-dense dislocations in oxide ceramics, which may open up another dimension to tune their properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel, bioactive and antibacterial scaffold based on functionalized graphene oxide with lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO nanoparticles

In this study, a novel nanobiocomposite was synthesized using graphene oxide, lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO and used in biological fields. To synthesize this structure, after preparing graphene oxide by the Hummer method, lignin, silk fibroin, and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) were added to it, respectively. Also, ZnO NPs with a particle size of about 18Â nm to 33Â nm was synthesized via Camellia sinensis extract by green methodology. The synthesized structure was examined as anti-biofilm agent and it was observed that the Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite has a significant ability to prevent the formation of P. aeruginosa biofilm. In addition, due to the importance of the possibility of using this structure in biological environments, its toxicity and blood compatibility were also evaluated. According to the obtained results from MTT assay, the viability percentages of Hu02 cells treated with Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite after 24, 48, and 72Â h of incubation were 89.96%, 89.32%, and 91.28%. On the other hand, the hemolysis percentage of the synthesized structure after 24Â h and 72Â h of extraction was 9.5% and 11.76% respectively. As a result, the synthesized structure has a hemolysis percentage below 12% and its toxicity effect on Hu02 cells is below 9%.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Superconductivity above 200 K discovered in superhydrides of calcium

Searching for superconductivity with Tc near room temperature is of great interest both for fundamental science & many potential applications. Here we report the experimental discovery of superconductivity with maximum critical temperature (Tc) above 210"‰K in calcium superhydrides, the new alkali earth hydrides experimentally showing superconductivity above 200"‰K in addition to sulfur hydride & rare-earth hydride system. The materials are synthesized at the synergetic conditions of 160~190"‰GPa and ~2000 K using diamond anvil cell combined with in-situ laser heating technique. The superconductivity was studied through in-situ high pressure electric conductance measurements in an applied magnetic field for the sample quenched from high temperature while maintained at high pressures. The upper critical field Hc(0) was estimated to be ~268"‰T while the GL coherent length is ~11"‰Ã…. The in-situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction measurements suggest that the synthesized calcium hydrides are primarily composed of CaH6 while there may also exist other calcium hydrides with different hydrogen contents.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

An inhibitor of RORÎ³ for chronic pulmonary obstructive disease treatment

The role of RORÎ³ as a transcription factor for Th17 cell differentiation and thereby regulation of IL-17 levels is well known. Increased RORÎ³ expression along with IL-17A levels was observed in animal models, immune cells and BAL fluid of COPD patients. Increased IL-17A levels in severe COPD patients are positively correlated with decreased lung functions and increased severity symptoms and emphysema, supporting an urgency to develop novel therapies modulating IL-17 or RORÎ³ for COPD treatment. We identified a potent RORÎ³ inhibitor, PCCR-1 using hit to lead identification followed by extensive lead optimization by structure"“activity relationship. PCCR-1 resulted in RORÎ³ inhibition with a high degree of specificity in a biochemical assay, with"‰>"‰300-fold selectivity over other isoforms of ROR. Our data suggest promising potency for IL-17A inhibition in human and canine PBMCs and mouse splenocytes with no significant impact on Th1 and Th2 cytokines. In vivo, PCCR-1 exhibited significant efficacy in the acute CS model with dose-dependent inhibition of the PD biomarkers that correlated well with the drug concentration in lung and BAL fluid, demonstrating an acceptable safety profile. This inhibitor effectively inhibited IL-17A release in whole blood and BALf samples from COPD patients. Overall, we identified a selective inhibitor of RORÎ³ to pursue further development of novel scaffolds for COPD treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of shear wave dispersion slope analysis for assessing the severity of myocarditis

This study aimed to elucidate the utility of a novel ultrasound-based technique, shear wave dispersion slope (SWDS) analysis, which estimates tissue viscosity, for evaluating the severity of myocardial inflammation. Experimental autoimmune myocarditis (EAM) at different disease phases [3-week (acute phase): n"‰="‰10, 5-week (subacute phase): n"‰="‰9, and 7-week (late phase): n"‰="‰11] were developed in male Lewis rats. SWDS was measured in the right and the left ventricular free walls (RVFW and LVFW) under a retrograde perfusion condition. Histological myocardial inflammation was evaluated by CD68 staining. The accumulation of CD68-positive cells was severe in the myocardium of the EAM 3-week group. The median (interquartile range) SWDS of RVFW was significantly higher in the EAM 3-week group [9.9 (6.5"“11.0) m/s/kHz] than in the control group [5.4 (4.5"“6.8) m/s/kHz] (P"‰="‰0.034). The median SWDS of LVFW was also significantly higher in the EAM 3-week group [8.1 (6.4"“11.0) m/s/kHz] than in the control group [4.4 (4.2"“4.8) m/s/kHz] (P"‰="‰0.003). SWDS and the percentage of CD68-positive area showed a significant correlation in RVFW (R2"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001) and LVFW (R2"‰="‰0.73, P"‰<"‰0.001). This study showed that SWDS was elevated in ventricular walls with acute inflammation and also significantly correlated with the degree of myocardial inflammation. These results suggest the potential of SWDS in estimating the histological severity of acute myocarditis.
HEALTH

