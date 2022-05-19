ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

High current density electroreduction of CO into formate with tin oxide nanospheres

By Thuy-Duong Nguyen-Phan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this study, we demonstrate three-dimensional (3D) hollow nanosphere electrocatalysts for CO2 conversion into formate with excellent H-Cell performance and industrially-relevant current density in a 25Â cm2 membrane electrode assembly electrolyzer device. Varying calcination temperature maximized formate production via optimizing the crystallinity and particle size of the constituent SnO2 nanoparticles. The...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formate#Methanol Economy#Ethanol#Renewable Energy#United States Government#Co2#H Cell#Nanosphere#Faradaic#Fe#Electrocatalysts#Electrocatalytic
