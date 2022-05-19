ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intermolecular 2+2 imine-olefin photocycloadditions enabled by Cu(I)-alkene MLCT

By Daniel M. Flores
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2"‰+"‰2 Photocycloadditions are idealized, convergent construction approaches of 4-membered heterocyclic rings, including azetidines. However, methods of direct excitation are limited by the unfavorable photophysical properties of imines and electronically unbiased alkenes. Here, we report copper-catalyzed photocycloadditions of non-conjugated imines and alkenes to produce a variety of substituted azetidines. Design principles allow...

www.nature.com

