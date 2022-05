Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Swensons Drive-In sale-leaseback, a 1,600-square-foot net-leased property in Cincinnati, Ohio. The asset sold for $2.453 million. Alex M. Frankel, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO