ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sri Lanka fuel shortage set to ease; police clash with protesters

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7QZc_0fjH9ZxP00
People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

COLOMBO, May 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank has secured foreign exchange to pay for fuel and cooking gas shipments that will ease crippling shortages, its governor said on Thursday, but police fired tear gas and water canon to push back student protesters.

Most of Sri Lanka's petrol stations have run dry as the island nation battles its most devastating economic crisis since independence in 1948. At some pumps in the commercial capital, Colombo, dozens of people stood in lines holding plastic jerry cans, as troops in combat gear and armed with assault rifles patrolled the streets. Traffic was extremely light.

Residents said most people were staying at home because of the lack of transport.

Hundreds of students carrying black flags marched on Colombo's central Fort area, chanting slogans against the government. Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas and water canon to push them back, according to a Reuters witness.

Central bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told a news conference adequate dollars had been released to pay for fuel and cooking gas shipments, utilising in part $130 million received from the World Bank and remittances from Sri Lankans working overseas.

He was speaking after the central bank held interest rates steady at a policy meeting, citing a massive 7 percentage point increase in April that it said was working its way through the system.

The country was more politically and economically stable, Weerasinghe said, adding that he would stay on in his post. He told reporters on May 11 he would resign in two weeks in the absence of political stability as any steps the bank took to address the economic crisis would not be successful amid turmoil.

Opposition parliamentarian Ranil Wickremesinghe was named prime minister last week and he has made four cabinet appointments. However, he has yet to name a finance minister.

Inflation could rise further to a staggering 40% in the next couple of months but it was being driven largely by supply-side pressures and measures by the bank and government were already reining in demand-side inflation, the central bank governor added.

Inflation hit 29.8% in April with food prices up 46.6% year-on-year.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has come from the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic battering the tourism-reliant economy, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, who resigned as prime minister last week.

Other factors have included heavily subsidised domestic prices of fuel and a decision to ban the import of chemical fertilisers, which devastated the agriculture sector.

TEST SUPPORT

Sri Lanka is also officially now in default on its sovereign debt as a so-called grace period to make some already-overdue bond interest payments expired on Wednesday.

Weerasinghe said plans for a debt restructuring were almost finalised and he would be submitting a proposal to the cabinet soon.

"We are in pre-emptive default," he said. "Our position is very clear, until there is a debt restructure, we cannot repay."

The central bank said energy and utility prices needed to be urgently revised, and analysts said the prime minister's ability to push reforms through parliament and overcome public anger would be crucial.

"They need to bring in critical reforms and other measures to parliament to test their support and see if they really have consensus and stability," said Shehan Cooray, head of research at Acuity Stockbrokers in Colombo.

He added, however, that the situation had taken a turn for the better. "Given that there was a point where it was even difficult to find a governor, the fact that he has decided to remain is a good thing," Cooray said.

Wickremesinghe, speaking in parliament, said the government was working to release six fuel shipments that had arrived at Colombo's port.

"There are two petrol shipments among them but this will not end the shortages," he said, adding that supplies had been locked in only until mid-June.

"Our aim now is to reduce the lines and find a way to start a fuel reserve so even if a couple of shipments are missed there is fuel available."

However, there is considerable opposition to him. Protesters agitating for the removal of the Rajapaksa brothers say he is their stooge.

Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Robert Birsel and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said. In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Police#Sovereign Debt#The World Bank#Sri Lankans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest

(Reuters) - Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organization and host nation Thailand. Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Migrants in Mexico despair; U.S. extends pandemic asylum limits

REYNOSA, May 23 (Reuters) - Migrants across northern Mexico voiced frustration and desperation on Monday, after the U.S. government failed to lift a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States for over two years. An eleventh-hour decision by a federal judge in Louisiana...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy