New York City, NY

Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions across NYC

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in Thunderbolt 12 taking a look at the current conditions out on the roads.

Runner collapses, dies in Brooklyn half marathon

A person running the Brooklyn Half Marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, New York City's fire department spokesperson said. Spokesperson Frank Dwyer said the runner was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Other details, including what caused the runner to collapse, were unavailable as of midday Saturday. Dwyer...
FDNY: Manhole fire spread to car on East Tremont Avenue

The FDNY battled a fire early Sunday morning on East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard. Video shows flames spreading on top of a black SUV. Officials say it may have started as a manhole fire before it spread. Con Edison crews reported to the scene to investigate. No injuries were...
Police: 3 people injured in Long Beach head-on crash

Police say three people were injured following a head-on crash in Long Beach this morning. According to police, the incident happened round 12:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Mohawk and Beech. The three people injured were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.
