Philadelphia shooting wounds 5 near Temple University
A shooting near Philadelphia’s Temple University has wounded five people - two in extremely critical condition.
A suspect was caught with the help of university police, a spokesperson for the school told WPVI-TV.
The victims were three women, ages 19, 20 and 21, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59.
The university believes none were its students.
Police said the 28-year-old man was shot 14 times.
He’s listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Comments / 1