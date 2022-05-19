ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Public Notice- Citizen Advisory Committee Public Hearing

Everett, Washington
Everett, Washington
 6 days ago

The City of Everett’s Citizen Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 9th at 4 p.m. The Committee will meet to identify the priority needs for the 2022 Supplemental funding round to re-allocate unused Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from prior program years.

PLEASE NOTE, THIS HEARING WILL BE HYBRID WITH AN OPTION OF ATTENDING IN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY. If attending in person, please arrive at the Everett Municipal Building at 2930 Wetmore Avenue no later than 3:50 p.m. – access is locked after this time and we will be unable to accommodate you. Staff will escort attendees to the Hearing Examiner room on the 8th floor. For information on how to attend or view the meeting virtually/remotely, please visit Citizens Advisory Board.

Further information on the funding sources can be found at Federal & Municipal Funding.

Public comments will be accepted until 30 minutes before the start of the meeting. Public comments must be submitted in writing to Vicki Dorway at [email protected].

The City of Everett is an equal housing opportunity agency. The City will, upon request, provide translators for non-English speaking and hearing impaired residents. The City strives to accommodate individuals with disabilities, please contact Vicki Dorway at (425) 257-7185 or email [email protected] as soon as possible if special accommodations are needed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens Advisory Board#Non English
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Everett, Washington

Everett, Washington

56
Followers
441
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Everett is the county seat of and the largest city in Snohomish County, Washington, United States. It is 25 miles (40 km) north of Seattle and is one of the main cities in the metropolitan area and the Puget Sound region. Everett is the seventh-largest city in the state by population, with 103,019 residents at the 2010 census. The city is primarily situated on a peninsula at the mouth of the Snohomish River along Port Gardner Bay, an inlet of Possession Sound (itself part of Puget Sound), and extends to the south and west.

Comments / 0

Community Policy