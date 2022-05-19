Public Notice- Citizen Advisory Committee Public Hearing

The City of Everett’s Citizen Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 9th at 4 p.m. The Committee will meet to identify the priority needs for the 2022 Supplemental funding round to re-allocate unused Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from prior program years.

PLEASE NOTE, THIS HEARING WILL BE HYBRID WITH AN OPTION OF ATTENDING IN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY. If attending in person, please arrive at the Everett Municipal Building at 2930 Wetmore Avenue no later than 3:50 p.m. – access is locked after this time and we will be unable to accommodate you. Staff will escort attendees to the Hearing Examiner room on the 8th floor. For information on how to attend or view the meeting virtually/remotely, please visit Citizens Advisory Board.

Further information on the funding sources can be found at Federal & Municipal Funding.

Public comments will be accepted until 30 minutes before the start of the meeting. Public comments must be submitted in writing to Vicki Dorway at [email protected].

The City of Everett is an equal housing opportunity agency. The City will, upon request, provide translators for non-English speaking and hearing impaired residents. The City strives to accommodate individuals with disabilities, please contact Vicki Dorway at (425) 257-7185 or email [email protected] as soon as possible if special accommodations are needed.